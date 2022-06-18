What Went On at a Karnataka Right-Wing Convention? Hate Speech and Planning

One such event, Bruhat Hindu Jagruthi Sabhe, which The Quint followed closely, has revealed a pattern of hate speeches similar to those made in a Dharam Sansad held in Uttarakhad's Haridwar between 17 and 19 December 2021. Jagruthi Sabhe was held on 6 June 2022 in Vitla of Dakshina Kannada district.

While Hindu Jagaran Vedike leaders said that more such conventions will be held in the future, here's an inside look of the right-wing assembly held at Vitla.