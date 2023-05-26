Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Here's the Full List of 24 Ministers To Be Sworn-In

Legislators during the first day of Karnataka Assembly session in Bengaluru on Monday, 22 May.
(Photo: PTI)
Over 24 Congress MLAs will be sworn-in as Cabinet ministers in the newly elected Karnataka government on Saturday, 27 May.
Details: The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The choice of ministers comes after extensive deliberations on Friday, 26 May, the report said.
Key figures: According to a list by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the following MLAs are expected to be sworn-in as ministers:
HK Patil
Krishna Byregowda
N Cheluvarayaswamy
K Venkatesh
Dr HC Mahadevappa
Eshwar Khandre
Kyathasandra N Rajanna
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur
Shivanand Patil
Timmapur Ramappa Balappa
SS Mallikarjun
Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa
Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil
Mankal Vaidya
Laxmi R Hebbalkar
Rahim Khan
D Sudhakar
Santosh Lad
NS Boseraju
Suresha BS
Madhu Bangarappa
Dr MC Sudhakar
B Nagendra
In representation: While five of the MLAs who are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet are from the SC-ST category, six of the newly appointed ministers hail from the Lingayat community and four others are Vokkaligas. Only one woman MLA has been given a ministerial berth.
Meanwhile, C Puttarangashetty has been nominated as the deputy speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
Earlier this week, five-time Congress MLA and former Health Minister UT Khader was unanimously elected as speaker by members of the House.
So far, the Cabinet of the newly elected Karnataka government already features G Parameshwara, KJ George, K H Muniyapa, Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmed, Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, and MB Patil as ministers.
The eight ministers were sworn-in along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, 20 May.