4 Karnataka Farmers Try To Die by Suicide Due to Alleged Harassment by BJP MLA

While the government has given land to 29 farmers in the village under the Akrama Sakarma scheme, farmers in the area have alleged that BJP MLA, Nehru Olekar, has been demanding one-third of the land allotted to the farmers.

"We have been working as farmers here for the last 30-45 years. When Nehru Olekar became an MLA, he gave us the registered papers of this land. Now he is asking for 5 gunte land back," said a farmer named Shankarappa.

He also said that several farmers had already cultivated the land, adding that the MLA's sons and people working under him had also been harassing them.

The police, however, said that no written complaints have been submitted to them regarding threats from the MLA.