Is EPS’ Call for AIADMK’s General Council Meeting on 11 July Valid? HC To Decide

The Madras High Court, on Monday, 4 July, is slated to hear a plea to restrain All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) from convening its general council meeting scheduled for 11 July, which is expected to further distance O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the power centre at the party.

The bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan will also hear the petition filed by general council member M Shanmugum accusing Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and other leaders CV Shanmugam, KP Munusamy, Mr Hussain, D Jayakumar and Dindigul C Sreenivasan of alleged contempt of court.

The court will also take a call on staying the appointment of A Tamil Magan Hussain as the presidium chairman of the party.

Also, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list the plea moved by EPS challenging the Madras High Court division bench's order staying passing of resolutions in AIADMK General Council, on Wednesday, subject to the approval of Chief Justice of India.

Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan had cited today's hearing before the Madras High Court to the bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee.