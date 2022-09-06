Harsha Murder Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet, Cites 'Hatred Against Hindus'

In March, the police had invoked sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),1967, against the 10 people arrested in connection with the murder of the 26-year-old.

Further, the police was also looking into a larger conspiracy, considering that Harsha was a part of the protests calling for a ban on the hijab held on 7 February outside a college in Shivamogga.

This came despite the Karnataka government earlier ruling out any link to the hijab row.

Later, after mounting pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and right-wing groups, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stated that "organisations behind the hijab row are also under the scanner, their role is also being looked at."