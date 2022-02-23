Eight Arrests Made Till Now in Bajrang Dal Member Harsha’s Murder Case
The Shivamogga district had witnessed arson on Tuesday morning, amid heightened tensions and beefed-up security.
Days after Karnataka’s Shivamogga saw violent protests over the killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Harsha, Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra, on Wednesday, 23 February, said that eight people have been arrested in the case so far.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has demanded terror charges for the accused.
Jnanendra added that till Tuesday, 6 accused had been arrested and that on Wednesday, two more arrests were made.
SP Laxmi Prasad had said on Tuesday that six persons – Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, Abdul Afnan – had been arrested and 12 were questioned in connection with the murder.
"Out of the six persons, four were directly involved in the assault, and two were involved in conspiracy and support for the murder," he had stated. Four of those arrested have a criminal record, he had added.
The Shivamogga district, where tensions are high since Harsha's murder on Sunday night, 20 February, witnessed arson on Tuesday morning amid beefed-up security.
Speaking on the law and order situation in the region, Dr K Thiyagarajan, DIG Eastern range, said on Wednesday, "The situation is fine and under control (in Shivamogga). It is improving. We have sufficient force. 20 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), Rapid Action Force (RAF) is there. We also conducted a flag march yesterday to instil confidence among the public," news agency ANI reported.
Further, seven drones from the survilllance team of Karnataka's anti-naxal force Karkala have been deployed in Shivamogga.
Tejasvi Surya Blames 'Islamic Fundamentalism', Demands UAPA Charges for Murderers
While the motive has not been ascertained yet, it has resulted in several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and other right-wing organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to demand action against "Islamic fundamentalism".
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who visited the kin of the deceased on Tuesday, stated, "Growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka has taken him a victim. This is Kerala model of terror that organisations like PFI, SDPI, CFI exported to Karnataka and other parts of the country."
"I've requested the CM and Shivamogga SP to not only register FIR u/s 302 IPC as murder but also register cases under UAPA and consider these as acts of terror," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is scheduled to hold a protest in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Home Minister Seeks Police Report On Violence in Shivamogga
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, sought a report from the DGP-IGP Karnataka on police lapses in Shivamogga during the violence that erupted in the city.
Asking if the police failed to keep track of notorious criminals and anti-social elements in Shivamogga, and why despite complaints anti-social elements were able to operate freely, Jnanendra has also asked what action was taken by police on complaints against them.
The report will have to be submitted within a week.
Organisations Behind Hijab Row Under the Scanner, Legal Action Against Miscreants: Home Minister
The Karnataka government had ruled out any link to the hijab row on Monday, but state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated on Tuesday, "Organisations behind the hijab row are also under the scanner, their role is also being looked at. Legal action will be taken against those who engaged in stone pelting yesterday," NDTV reported.
Stone-pelting and attacks on several business establishments believed to be owned by Muslims were reported in Shivamogga on Monday, while Harsha's funeral procession was taken by Bajrang Dal members.
Speaking on the violence that erupted in the city, Additional DGP Pratap Reddy had said:
"As far as yesterday violence is considered, we have found that 14 incidents have happened, so far 3 FIRs have been filed in that regard. People whose things have got damaged yesterday, let them come and accordingly further cases will be filed."
