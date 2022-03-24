NIA Takes Over Murder Case of Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha From Karnataka Police

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Jingade from the Karnataka police on Thursday, 24 March.

Shivamogga based Jingade was stabbed to death by assailants on 20 February, this year. His murder had sparked widespread protests in the state, with several Hindu groups accusing "Muslim goons" for the murder.

NIA has reportedly filed a formal complaint in the case in a Delhi court on Wednesday, 23 March. The agency is soon expected to seek custody of the suspects to begin its investigation in Shivamogga.