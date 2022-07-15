Karnataka: Heritage Sites Flooded in Hampi; No Threat to UNESCO Sites, Says ASI

Water from Tungabhadra reaches the door steps of Kodandarama Swamy temple in Hampi. Due to rising water levels and excess outflow from TB dam, several heritage sites are submerged.
After more than 40 years, the Pampa Sagara dam in Vijayanagara's Hosapete is filled to the brim. While the coastal districts in Karnataka faced severe loss to property due to incessant rainfall, the region in North Karnataka too is likely to face flood-like situation.
The Pampa Sagara dam on river Tungabhadra, which has a total capacity of holding 101 tmcft of water, has received an inflow of 87,193 cusec of water and around 1,15,344 cusec of water has been released from the dam.
The Kodanda Swamy Temple in Hampi, which hosts the three primary deities from Ramayana – Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana carved on a monolith rock is likely to get submerged.
Authorities have sounded flood alert downstream, to the villages along the river bed. Anegundi, Singagud, Nagarhalli, and Vipra have been put on alert. However, no threat has been issued to the centrally conserved heritage sites in Hampi.
Due to incessant rainfall swelling Tungabhadra river, the water has reached the door of the Kodanda Swamy Temple. The water has also submerged the shrine's front yard and the holy bathing area called Chakrathirtha.
Across the river Tungabhadra from Hampi, is a quaint village called Anegundi, which was the first capital of Vijayanagara empire and also has several heritage and religious sites protected by the government.
In his interaction with The Quint, Shiva Pulliah, a local boatman who ferries devotees to the Nava Brindavana shrine said, "Due to the excess outflow, there is at least six feet more water above the 64-pillar Mantapa. We have been advised not use the boats or venture into the river which is in spate. It has been almost a week, we have no business at all."
The meteorological department also issued a weather forecast indicating very little rainfall in the districts of Vijayapura and Ballari. However, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), river Tungabhadra, which takes birth in the Western Ghats is likely to be in a flood-like situation, due to the heavy rains in coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka.
Visiting flood affected areas and examining damage paddy, sugarcane and banana crops minister B Sriramulu, directed district officers to take measures to help farmers and immediately release funds to those whose houses have been damaged.
While several areas around Hampi and some areas in Anegundi are inundated due to rising Tungabhadra river, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has assured that there is no real threat to centrally conserved heritage sites.
However, informing that Hampi has hundreds of other heritage sites maintained by the state government, Das added:
The location of several religious and heritage sites in and around Hampi, which dates back to more than 1000 years, have been constructed either on the bank or on small islands of the river Tungabhadra. Given the proximity to the river, these heritage sites often get inundated every monsoon.
