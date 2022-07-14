Rains Wreak Havoc in Karnataka; Houses Washed Away, Orange Warning Issued
As heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc across Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, 14 July, predicted two more days of incessant rains.
The agency sounded an orange alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi, which have already suffered heavy losses.
Additionally, a flood warning for areas surrounding the KRS Dam in Mysore was issued on Thursday and 32 deaths, so far, were reported on Wednesday, 13 July.
Owing to the health risks caused by the increasing rainfall, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that the health department is on high alert to prevent the outbreak of vector borne and water borne diseases like malaria and dengue.
Schools, Houses & Roads Damaged; Dams Overflowing
Meanwhile, a school wall in the state's Hassan district collapsed on Thursday, although no loss of lives were reported. All schools and educational institutions declared a holiday in the region.
Further, three houses were damaged along Mangaluru's coastline due to sea erosion, 300 houses were destroyed in Shimoga.
Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that a programme to prevent sea erosion has been implemented with a Rs 300 crore budget.
Authorities also visited inundated farmlands and instructed district collectors to provide farmers with crop damage compensation.
Persistent rainfall also wrecked the Shiradi Gha stretch on NH75, which is the main highway connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru. While Increasing water levels led the Bhadra dam near Shimoga to overflow, the Jog falls, interestingly, turned into one of the most attractive sights this season.
