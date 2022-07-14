Rains Wreak Havoc in Karnataka; Houses Washed Away, Orange Warning Issued

As heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc across Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, 14 July, predicted two more days of incessant rains.

The agency sounded an orange alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi, which have already suffered heavy losses.

Additionally, a flood warning for areas surrounding the KRS Dam in Mysore was issued on Thursday and 32 deaths, so far, were reported on Wednesday, 13 July.