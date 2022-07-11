EPS vs OPS: Madras HC To Pronounce Order on Key AIADMK Meet Today

After weeks of a power tussle in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Madras High Court is slated to pronounce the verdict on O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea against holding a general council meeting at 9 am on Monday, 11 July.
The meeting will decide on the fate of party leadership, most likely cementing Edappadi K Palaniswami's (EPS) position as the single leader of the group.
With the OPS faction sternly opposing the meeting, the party has reportedly installed entry control equipment like flap barriers and turnstile to allow only authorised functionaries with access cards inside the venue.
Last week, the Madras HC reserved its orders on the civil suit filed by OPS.
Several senior AIADMK leaders have come out in support of EPS, with senior AIADMK leader and former minister Natham R Viswanathan saying that he was confident EPS would be made general secretary of the party.
He, along with senior party functionaries such as P Thangamani, SP Velumani, and Sellur K Raju were inspecting the arrangements for the meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai.
"Barring a few, all 23 resolutions rejected at the June 23 GC meeting would be adopted on 11 July," he said, adding that 99 percent of AIADMK office-bearers favour EPS.
It is to be noted that OPS and EPS were jointly elected as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively of the party by way of a single vote process in December 2021.
