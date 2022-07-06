SC Stays Madras HC Order Against Passing Resolutions at AIADMK Meet

Supreme Court agreed to list the plea moved by EPS challenging the order by Madras High Court staying passing of resolutions in AIADMK General Council, on 6 July.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 July put a stay on a previous order by a division bench of the Madras High Court, which restrained the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council from amending party by-laws during its meeting.
The SC also refused to interfere with the call made by the party to conduct a general council meeting on 11 July, Live Law reported.
The meeting was expected to further distance O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the power centre at the party.
On Wednesday, a vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari passed the interim order while hearing a plea, moved by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), against the HC's order.
