Bengaluru Airport Named Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia By Skytrax
The airport was accorded this recognition based on a customer survey taking into account several factors.
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has been named the best regional airport in India and South Asia at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards which was held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris on Thursday, 16 June.
Based in the UK, Skytrax is a global consultancy firm that runs an airline and airport review and ranking site.
The Bengaluru airport has been accorded this recognition after being adjudged by customers, who vote every year for the airport which has the best customer service, the airport said in a statement.
Based on check-ins, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departures at the gates, the survey evaluates the consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, it said. The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, presidents, and senior management from airports across the world in attendance, the statement added.
Stating that the award has brought enormous joy to him and his team, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport, Hari K Marar said, "Our constant commitment and relentless efforts are to provide the greatest airport experiences for our passengers. The awards that we receive year on year is an acknowledgment that we continue to get this right."
Congratulating the Bengaluru airport for receiving the "important customer" award, Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said, “The last two years have been extremely difficult for airports worldwide having to cope with the many restrictions of COVID-19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge to deliver the highest standards is being well met here at Bangalore International Airport.”
