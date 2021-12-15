In Photos: Farmers Leave From Protest Sites at Delhi's Borders

Bahadurgarh: Farmers on their way back homes from the Singhu border after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in Bahadurgarh, Saturday, 11 December. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre Thursday agreeing to their pending demands.
(Photo: PTI)
More than a year after they began their protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, farmers on Wednesday, 15 December, fully vacated from the protest sites—Singhu, Tikiri, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, among others at Delhi's borders.
Their protest was called off on 9 December—a day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) accepted the revised proposal of the Centre. Following this, from 11 December farmers have been vacating from the protest sites and have been leaving to their native places.
The decision to call off the protest, was taken after SKM held a meeting at the Singhu border and unanimously decided that the farmers will return home. SKM came to this conclusion after the Centre in its revised draft agreed to the pending demands of farmers.
The major issue with the proposal – withdrawal of police charges against farmers – was resolved in the revised draft that the Centre sent to the SKM on 8 December.
Ghaziabad: Workers remove barricades as farmers leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, 15 December.
New Delhi: Farmers leave Ghazipur border after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 15 December.
Ghaziabad: Farmers leave their agitation site at Ghazipur border, Tuesday,14 December.
New Delhi: A view of Tikri border as farmers leave their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, 11 December.
New Delhi: Workers remove cemented barricades after farmers leave their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, 11 December.
New Delhi: Farmers leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, 11 December.
New Delhi: Farmers leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, 11 December.
New Delhi: An aerial view of the Singhu border area shows farmers leaving after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, 11 December.
Bahadurgarh: Farmers on way to their homes from the Singhu border after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in Bahadurgarh, Saturday, 11 December.
New Delhi: Farmers prepare to leave from Singhu border after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, 11 December.
New Delhi: A panoramic view of the Singhu border area shows farmers leaving after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, 11 December.