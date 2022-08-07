Dakshina Kannada Murders: Victims' Families Seek Justice and Call for Peace

The lives of three families in Dakshina Kannada have changed forever. In July, within a span of 10 days, three youths – Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru, and Mohammed Fazil – were brutally murdered for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.

The police investigations are yet to prove linkages between the murders that took place in same district. While some think the killings were triggered by revenge, others feel these were committed to gain political dividends in a communally sensitive coastal region. However, despite the wounds of violence, families of the deceased have called for peace.