Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Mangaluru After Violence, Public Gatherings Banned
No more than 5 people can gather in public spaces and all processions, even funerals, have been banned in the city.
Keeping the recent communal tensions and incidents of violence in mind, the Mangaluru City Police has set strict rules of public conduct in place to maintain peace and implemented the prohibitory orders from Friday, 5 August.
The restrictions are to be followed from 6 pm to 6 am every day till 8 August.
On Thursday, 4 August, the police had also released an order banning male pillion riders on two-wheelers, but the order was rolled back almost immediately.
This comes after a spate of three killings occurred in the Dakshina Kannada district over the last 10 days.
The prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As per the orders, not more than five people can gather in public spaces, and all private and public programmes such as processions and even funerals have been banned.
All sloganeering, putting up of posters, bursting crackers, etc, are not allowed in public spaces. Any activities that can potentially disrupt decorum and peace have also been banned.
All shops have been instructed to shut down by 6 pm. Public movement has also been limited to nearly 200 vehicles, and those vehicles that were deemed to be plying "unnecessarily" during the night have been seized by the police. Reports say that some 19 checkposts have been set up to monitor the movement of vehicles in the city.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.