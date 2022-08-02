Dakshina Kannada Murders: Fazil’s Dream of Working in Gulf Shattered

Mangaluru Police seek custody of all seven persons arrested to ascertain why Mohammed Fazil was their specific target for murder on 28 July, 2022.
(The Quint went to Dakshina Kannada district where three murders were committed over 10 days leading to communal tension and heavy police deployment in Karnataka's coastal region. This is the second article in a three-part series on the three young men who were killed. Read the first two here and here.)
Tension prevailed in Dakshina Kannada following the death of Praveen Nettaru in Bellare on 26 July. Section 144 was imposed for a period of eight days from 6 pm to 6 am.
Despite, the district being on high alert, what followed was another brutal murder of a Muslim youth in Surathkal. This time, the victim was a 23-year-old first generation graduate from a small village called Mangalapete.
On 2 August, the Mangaluru police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil. According to Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested had meticulously planned the murder, on the very same day Praveen Nettaru was killed in Bellare. However, the link between the brutal murders is yet to be investigated, police said.
Meanwhile, the family of Fazil is distraught over the attack that turned fatal. "Why was my son attacked? What wrong did he do?" asks Umar Farooq, weeping on the shoulders of his brother Abdul Gaffar.
The tall, well-built Fazil was fond of bikes. But, his dream was to get his father, who had worked as a cab driver, a car.
"He always spoke of going to the Gulf to earn more money to help his father get a car. But he insisted that his father should not drive, but sit beside him, while he took him around for tours," said his uncle Abdul Gaffer.
Mohammed Fazil on his favourite Royal Enfield bike. Taken few days before his death.
Religious leaders and Maulvis of the madarsa that Fazil attended as a child, meet with the family and give their condolences in Mangalapete.
According to the religious head, Tabook Daarimi, head of the Madrasa where Fazil studied, the 23-year old was a loquacious and active boy trying to help whoever was around him.
"He did his religious studies well. But, also ensured that he completed his MBA and fire and safety programme," added Maulvi Daarimi.
Speaking to The Quint, Fazil's friend, whose name is also Fazil said, "We were a group of five people. All of us wanted to be together. He persuaded us to get education and also took the responsibility making a passport for all five of us. You can even check the dates, the passports were issued on the same day."
Despite the growing communal tensions in the coastal district, Fazil's family was in good terms with everybody in Mangalapete, and was not part of any political or social organisation.
"Fazil was only active during the pandemic. He had arranged for blood donation camps multiple times. Apart from that, he was a happy go lucky boy, trying to be good to his family and friends," added Abdul Hameed, his paternal cousin.
A photograph of Mohammed Fazil taken by his best friend Mohammed Saahil, just minutes before a group hacked him to death in Suratkal.
However, the family of Fazil are upset over the fact that no government representative visited their house, nor extended their condolences to the grieving family.
"The chief minister visited the family of Praveen. But, he did not utter a word for the Fazil, whose life was brutally taken away by rowdy-sheeters and rogues. Is this how equality works?" laments, father of the deceased Muslim boy.
Religious prayers and Quran being read at the burial site of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal's Mangalapete.
