Dakshina Kannada Murders: Fazil’s Dream of Working in Gulf Shattered

According to the religious head, Tabook Daarimi, head of the Madrasa where Fazil studied, the 23-year old was a loquacious and active boy trying to help whoever was around him.

"He did his religious studies well. But, also ensured that he completed his MBA and fire and safety programme," added Maulvi Daarimi.

Speaking to The Quint, Fazil's friend, whose name is also Fazil said, "We were a group of five people. All of us wanted to be together. He persuaded us to get education and also took the responsibility making a passport for all five of us. You can even check the dates, the passports were issued on the same day."