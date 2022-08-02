Dakshina Kannada Murders: Altercation Turns Fatal For Teenager Masood

When The Quint, reached Kalanja to speak to the family members of Masood, who was fatally assaulted by eight people, we saw his elder brother Mohammed Mirshad trying to convince his mother Saramma to have her meal.

Clad in a black long-cloth, Saramma sat there in silence refusing to have food after former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's visit.

"There are many leaders from the Opposition who are coming and visiting us. Each time someone visits, she is forced to recall the trauma. And she, withdraws herself, refusing to eat food," says her brother Shaukat Ali.

The young Masood was the second son, among the five children of Saramma. Following the death of her husband, the family kept shuttling between Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod to find work and earn a living.

Speaking to The Quint, Mohammed Mirshad, elder brother of Masood says: