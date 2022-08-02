Karnataka: 6 Arrested in Fazil Murder Case; Attack Was Pre-Planned, Claim Police

Describing the plans, the police said that Shetty called Abhishek to orchestrate the murder, and decided to kill a "random person" on 26 July.

Following this, they got Giridhar, Mohan, Abhishek, Srinivas, and Dikshit, on board. Right after, Mohan and Giridhar hired Krasta's car for Rs 15,000, which was later used for the attack.

The six, after ruminating on who to kill, zeroed down on Fazil on 28 July and started tracking his whereabouts, including his workplace.

On the same night, while Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek killed Fazil, Giridhar drove them around. Meanwhile, as Srinivas and Deekshit kept a watch in the car, they abandoned the vehicle in Karkala after the murder.

Fazil was grievously injured in the attack and died on the way to the hospital, the police had said earlier. CCTV footage showed him being continuously attacked with sticks and being stabbed. One of the assailants was seen hitting him even after he fell to the ground and a store mannequin fell on top of him.