Revanth Reddy, Sunil Kanugolu in the Dock as Telangana Congress Leaders Quit

A section of Congress leaders in Telangana are not happy with TPCC President Revanth Reddy and the party's election strategist Sunil Kanugolu. MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and AICC Spokesperson Sravan Kumar Dasoju quit the party in August.
(Image: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
A year ago, Telangana Congress leader and national spokesperson of All India Congress Committee Sravan Dasoju said, “With Revanth Reddy becoming the TPCC President, the party will become aggressive and assertive.” On 5 August, dealing a blow to the Congress, Dasoju resigned from the party calling Revanth Reddy “autocratic and authoritarian.”
“He is running the TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) as a franchise of AICC (All India Congress Committee)… He is handling the party as if it is (his) private property,” Dasoju, who is known for his eloquence, said at a press meet held in Hyderabad on Friday, 5 August. He further claimed that the TPCC president is "sidelining Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Backward Class leaders."
While Dasoju, a BC leader, trained his guns against Revanth Reddy citing caste fault lines in the party, just days ago a prominent MLA of the Reddy caste too had resigned from Telangana Congress. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Munugode MLA of the Congress, resigned on 2 August. He is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and has even met Home Minister Amit Shah.
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from Congress on 2 August.
Sravan Dasoju quit Congress on 5 August.
Now, the Congress in Telangana is crumbling because some leaders have sought better political prospects in other parties which have winning chances, even as others are thoroughly disappointed with Revanth Reddy’s iron-fisted management of the party, which has traditionally had a fluid structure. Moreover, decisions influenced by the Congress' election strategist Sunil Kanugolu too have not gone down well with several leaders of the party.
A senior Congress leader told The Quint, “Congress’ party structure is such that it has to accommodate everyone. It has to accommodate both a rebel and a loyalist. It has to accommodate a newcomer and the older leaders. There is little room to manoeuvre and it becomes very difficult when the party has to get its rungs in line to reach a consensus.”
Congress President A Revanth Reddy is losing ground in Telangana.
For instance, when the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha visited Hyderabad in July, the TPCC under Reddy decided not to welcome him; probably because a huge welcome party was already being organised by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Defying the TPCC’s orders, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, however, visited Sinha at Begumpet airport. Both Reddy and Rao held press meets where they lashed out at each other and outed the growing rift within the Congress.
Former MP V Hanumantha Rao had a tiff with the TPCC in July.
Komatireddy brothers – Rajagopal Reddy, an MLA and Venkat Reddy, an MP – never warmed up to the new TPCC president. “They are rich and have clout of their own. They have following on the ground,” the senior Congress leader, who has been quoted earlier in the story, said.
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy lashed out against Revanth Reddy on 5 August.
Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party has succeeded in wooing Rajagopal Reddy and it is speculated that Venkat Reddy too may join his brother’s footsteps. On Friday, Venkat Reddy, however, held a press conference and refuted the rumour that he too may join the BJP. But he minced no words when he lashed out at Revanth Reddy. “Why is Shravan Dasoju leaving the party? He (Revanth Reddy) should answer,” Venkat Reddy told mediapersons in New Delhi.
To add to Congress' woes, Revanth Reddy is not the only one the Telangana leaders have a problem with. Congress’ election strategist, the elusive Sunil Kanugolu too has ruffled quite a few feathers.
Dasoju did drop a hint on the other cause of Congress’ trouble in Telangana. “There is Revanth Reddy and then there is AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore and then even above him is Sunil Kanugolu,” he said. Kanugolu, a former aide of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, is currently part of Telangana’s election task force. The future of Telangana Congress leaders is hinged on Kanugolu's election predictions, Dasoju hinted.
Recently, Revanth Reddy had welcomed Vijaya Reddy, the daughter of P Janardhan Reddy into the party. It is believed, she was roped in to win the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, which Dasoju had lost to TRS’ Danam Nagender. It is believed this induction was based on Kanugolu’s election strategy. “Congress is relying on misleading surveys,” Dasoju said.
A Revanth Reddy is facing stiff opposition in the Telangana Congress along with Sunil Kanugolu.
Election tactics are different from political tactics, the leader rued. “There should be some balance between what Congress leaders have in mind and what the strategist thinks is best for the party. The strategist is not above the party or what it stands for,” he added.
It is not clear whether Dasoju will join any other political party, even though the BJP in Telangana has left its doors open for almost all. “I am not joining anyone else. I am leaving the Congress with a heavy heart,” Dasoju said.
With election for Telangana Assembly nearing, Congress’ internal divisions, meanwhile, could hurt its prospects even more. The party which has already lost 12 MLAs to the TRS in 2019, could get wiped out if the remaining leaders too join other parties or lose morale.
The Congress’ loss could benefit the BJP the most as the saffron party is set to give the ruling TRS a tough fight in 2023. “All people’s leaders are welcome to join the BJP. Be it from Congress or from TRS we will nurture all,” a BJP leader told The Quint.
