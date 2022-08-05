Revanth Reddy, Sunil Kanugolu in the Dock as Telangana Congress Leaders Quit

A year ago, Telangana Congress leader and national spokesperson of All India Congress Committee Sravan Dasoju said, “With Revanth Reddy becoming the TPCC President, the party will become aggressive and assertive.” On 5 August, dealing a blow to the Congress, Dasoju resigned from the party calling Revanth Reddy “autocratic and authoritarian.”

“He is running the TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) as a franchise of AICC (All India Congress Committee)… He is handling the party as if it is (his) private property,” Dasoju, who is known for his eloquence, said at a press meet held in Hyderabad on Friday, 5 August. He further claimed that the TPCC president is "sidelining Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Backward Class leaders."