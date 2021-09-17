Revanth Reddy Apologises to Shashi Tharoor for Calling Him a 'Donkey'

The TPCC chief’s comments were in response to a media question on Shashi Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on IT, praising the TRS government.

Revanth took to Twitter to say, "I spoke to Shri Shashi Tharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party."