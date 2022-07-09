BJP’s Southern Outreach in Focus as 4 Luminaries Get Nominated to Rajya Sabha

Ilaiyaraaja, Ragadevan (Lord of Ragas) to many, but revered as Isaignani (Saint Musician) by almost every music lover in the South India was born in a Dalit family in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. Despite his humble background and the politics of dominant caste driven music industry, Ilaiyaraaja made himself a career based purely on talent.

His career spans over five decades and he has composed over 8000 songs in 1000 different movies. Though, his music has been predominantly for Tamil cinema, he is also credited with composing music for Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam industries.

Ilayaraja has often faced flak from several political quarters.

While, the Periyar-Ambedkarite thinkers are miffed with his unwillingness to assert his Dalit identity, the brahmanical thinkers often dismiss him as just another music composer in the industry.

There are also reports that suggested that Ilaiyaraaja refused to make music for a film based on EV Ramasamy's life.

Nevertheless, the genius has won a place in the hearts of the common folk. His images as paintings and even photographs continue to hang in every corner. Like Cho Ramasamy once remarked that the Ilaiyaraaja retained his classical expertise, and yet echoed the subaltern voice through his unique compositions.