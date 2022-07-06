BJP Picks Nationalism, Hindutva, Modi Over Regional Issues in New Southern Push

At the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meet, which was held in Hyderabad on 2 and 3 July, three states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana - figured prominently in discussions. However, unlike in Karnataka where the ruling party keeps grappling with ever changing caste equations, in these other southern states where the BJP wants to make inroads, the party has a different campaign strategy, The Quint has learnt.

Based on discussions at the national meet, the saffron party is expected to stick to its core, basic agenda – nationalist posturing blended with BJP’s Hindutva agenda – in most southern states. When The Quint reached out to a prominent national leader of the BJP he said, “What is the difference between the south and the north? It is one nation and one campaign. What is relevant in Uttar Pradesh is relevant in Kerala or Karnataka too.”

That is, rhetorically opposing regional and national parties in the southern states will not be the priority for the BJP. Along with the nationalist-Hindutva pitch, the effort will also be to showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pan-India “image.”