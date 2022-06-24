Karnataka Government on the Offensive, Refuses To Roll Back Revised Textbooks

The Karnataka government led by Basavaraj Bommai has refused to roll back controversial textbooks amid criticism from public intellectuals and writers about the alleged saffronisation of education.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Revenue Minister R Ashok decided to take it up a notch against the Opposition by claiming that there were more mistakes and errors in the textbooks printed during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as the chief minister.

“We will not withdraw the revised textbooks. However, there are over seven to eight mistakes which will be corrected and sent across to school. We are also including a chapter called Samvidhana Shilpi on BR Ambedkar, making some additions to chapters on Puranadara Dasaru and Kanaka Dasaru (bhakti poets of Karnataka), and incorporating contributions of Siddaganga Matha to our society as a text as well,” added Minister R Ashok.