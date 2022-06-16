BJP and Telugu States: Is Telangana a Fertile Ground & Andhra Pradesh a Damper?

There’s hope and despair. This is how one can sum up the future of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The question of the BJP’s growth prospects comes up for debate in the light of its two-day conclave scheduled in Hyderabad for 2 and 3 July. The party’s top guns, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, are expected to attend the event. The party’s current national executive meet, which is third in a series, seemingly holds out a promise for Telangana.