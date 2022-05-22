K Chandrashekar Rao Meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Both Head to Chandigarh
As a part of his India tour, KCR is headed to Chandigarh with Delhi the CM to meet deceased farmers' families.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi on Sunday, 22 May. After the meeting, both CMs headed to Chandigarh. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is expected to join them.
KCR was gifted a statue of Radha Krishna and a model of a veena, at this meeting, according to reports.
KCR had reached Delhi on Friday as a part of his week-long tour to visit several other states.
On Saturday, KCR, Kejriwal and Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited Sarvodaya School in Moti Bagh, Delhi, where they interacted with students.
The two chief ministers also visited a Mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur which was Aam Aadmi Party's initiative in the city. Sisodia also accompanied them.
KCR was happy to see the facilities, Kejriwal tweeted. "India will only progress if we learn from the good work of each other."
KCR had also met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.
As a part of this tour, KCR is set to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar where he will meet political leaders, activists, farmers, and soliders.
KCR plans on visiting Chandigarh to meet the families of farmers who died during the protest against the three farm laws, according to reports. As financial support, he will give Rs 3 lakh each to 600 families from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
(This story contains inputs from PTI.)
