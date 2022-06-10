Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Booked for Play Against CM KCR

In the play, a man enacting the role of the chief minister is seen drinking and wants to hear from his servant about what the public thinks of his governance.

While the CM boasts about his welfare schemes and irrigation projects, the man playing the role of the servant says that the people think that the state government has simply appropriated national schemes, and goes on to make several allegations of corruption in the irrigation projects.

Police said that the play had “lowered the image of a person elected by democratic means” holding a constitutional post. They claimed that the remarks against the chief minister constituted hate speech.