'Tamasha, Blatant Lies': TRS After Amit Shah Calls KCR-Led Govt 'Corrupt'

A day after Union Minister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would end minority reservations proposed in the state by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, the party helmed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hit back at Shah claiming that he had come to the state to display "drama" and spread "blatant lies".

Reacting to Shah, TRS Social Media Convener Krishan K told news agency ANI that "it was a mere political tamasha (drama)...blatant lies...as he returned without offering anything to the state".