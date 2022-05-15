'Tamasha, Blatant Lies': TRS After Amit Shah Calls KCR-Led Govt 'Corrupt'

File Image.
A day after Union Minister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would end minority reservations proposed in the state by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, the party helmed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hit back at Shah claiming that he had come to the state to display "drama" and spread "blatant lies".
Reacting to Shah, TRS Social Media Convener Krishan K told news agency ANI that "it was a mere political tamasha (drama)...blatant lies...as he returned without offering anything to the state".
Claiming that the BJP will "face elections even if they are held tomorrow," the Union home minister said that if his party comes to power in Telangana, it will will "end minority reservations and increase SC, ST, and OBC reservations”.
Reacting to Shah's comment that the KCR-led government was "corrupt" and had failed to fulfil promises of water, funds, and jobs on which the state was created, Krishan K said that the BJP, too, had made promises which remain unfulfilled.
"BJP promised water, resources, and employment, but has GoI given a single penny for water projects in Telangana...including Kaleshwaram, which was promised by PM Modi during 2014 polls...Neither national status nor any financial assistance has come from the BJP or GoI," he said.
To this, Krishan K said that "They have accused CM KCR of constructing a new Secretariat in the state. But why is PM Modi constructing Central Vista by destroying Parliament?"
(With inputs from ANI & NDTV.)