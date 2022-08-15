Tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga Over Savarkar Poster; Section 144 Imposed

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
A case of stabbing was reported in the Gandhi Bazaar area of Shivamogga in Karnataka on Monday, 15 August. This happened hours after a row erupted over a poster of VD Savarkar that was put up at the Ameer Ahmed circle on the 76th Independence Day.
The stabbing victim, identified as Prem Singh, has been shifted to a local hospital for further treatment. The motive behind the attack is not immediately known.
Earlier, some right-wing activists had installed a poster of Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed circle. In protest, a few Muslim youth allegedly tried to remove Savarkar's poster in the presence of police force.
Speaking to the media, BM Lakshmi Prasad, SP of Shivamogga, said that section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga city and Bhadravathi.
"There was an issue at AA Circle in Shivamogga. In order to maintain law and order, we carried out light lathicharge and separated the two groups which were fighting with each other. One group is still around, we are trying to disperse them. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga city and Bhadravthi. People are not allowed to go outside. We are still investigating the case," he said.
