Tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga Over Savarkar Poster; Section 144 Imposed

Speaking to the media, BM Lakshmi Prasad, SP of Shivamogga, said that section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga city and Bhadravathi.

"There was an issue at AA Circle in Shivamogga. In order to maintain law and order, we carried out light lathicharge and separated the two groups which were fighting with each other. One group is still around, we are trying to disperse them. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga city and Bhadravthi. People are not allowed to go outside. We are still investigating the case," he said.