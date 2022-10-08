‘Can Never Be Silenced’: Bharat Jodo Yatra Gets Massive Response in Karnataka

On the 32nd day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress workers marching along with Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 8 October, reached Karnataka's Tumkur district.

The yatris (marchers) have so far walked a distance of over 728 kms and will continue the foot march to galvanise support in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra which is currently in its Karnataka leg witnessed huge support with more than 15,000 people gathering at Bellur town to get a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi and extend their support to the movement.