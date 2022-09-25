Hollywood Actor John Cusack Supports Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir cover a distance of 3,500-km. And it is supposed to be completed in 150 days. From Kerala, the journey will go through the state for the next 18 days. They will reach Karnataka on 30 September. Thereafter, they will be in Karnataka for 21 days moving north. The march is supposed to cover a distance of 25 km every day.