Dalit Billionaires & 'De-Sanskritisation': Is India Ready to 'Rap'?

One fine morning in April, a news marquee grabbed my interest, nudging me to think about the subaltern marginalised society. The headline read, “Kanye West, an American rapper, becomes the richest Black man in America”.

As I skimmed through the opinion piece, I was startled to learn that out of 614 billionaires in the US, only seven belonged to the racial minority. But my meditation on the marginalised section was catalysed after I noticed that two of the Black billionaires were rappers (Jay-Z and Kanye West). Questions like how many Dalits billionaires are there in India, and why the majority of Black billionaires (four) are pop culture icons instead of businessmen or entrepreneurs, raced through my mind.

Is there a correlation between socio-cultural upliftment and economic betterment?