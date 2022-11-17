'Bengaluru NGO Illegally Gathered Voter Data Before Karnataka Polls': Report

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) gathered voter data of thousands of persons in Bengaluru illegally, claimed a report by The News Minute (TNM) and a Kannada publication, Pratidhvani. Karnataka is expected to hold its Assembly polls in 2023.

After the report appeared, the Congress in Karnataka accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of being "responsible" for the alleged data theft. "The shocking exposé has revealed that those sitting in the citadels of power, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, are overtly and covertly responsible for theft of voter data, fraud, and impersonation through brazen misdemeanors,” read a press release by the Congress party issued on Thursday, 17 November.

According to the report, field agents of the NGO, which was given a contract by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ‘create awareness’ about voter rights and revision of electoral rolls, posed as government officials and collected personal information from Bengaluru voters.