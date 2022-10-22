Karnataka: Is PM Modi's Kempegowda Statue Inauguration Meant To Woo Vokkaligas?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on 11 November, 2022 to unveil the 108-feet statue of Kempegowda, a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire who built the city of Bengaluru in the 16th century. This move by the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is being seen as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to woo the Vokkaliga voters a few months before the election scheduled for 2023.

However, with reports of poor infrastructure, lack of developmental work, and flooding continuing to emerge from the Silicon Valley of India, the Congress feels that the people of the state, including the Vokkaliga community members, would not back the governing BJP in the coming elections. Vokkaligas are a dominant caste group in the state and they form at least 14 percent of the state's population.

The Quint spoke to top leaders of the BJP to understand how the party is consolidating the support of this community and what it intends to convey by dedicating a heritage area for the founder of Bengaluru city –Kempegowda, a Vokkaliga icon.