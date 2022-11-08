Karnataka's BC Nagesh & Controversies: Minister Who Doesn't Cross the RSS Line

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh recently made headlines with the statement seeking a report on the standards of teaching at Arabic schools in the state. He said that these schools hadn't been teaching syllabus prescribed by the education department. According to a media report, he asked, “Shouldn’t students at Arabic schools too have access to the same education facilities in other schools?”

The statement led to widespread condemnation, with many asking why the minister singled out Arabic schools. However, this is not the first time that Nagesh has dwelt upon the controversial.