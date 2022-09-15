'Anti-Conversion Act Will Allow Religious Policing': Bengaluru Archbishop

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Religious Freedom Act-2021, which was passed in the state's Legislative Council on Thursday, 15 September, is set to be legally challenged. Speaking to The Quint, Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, said, "Christian groups have already challenged the ordinance that has made this a law. Now, we will challenge the entire Act on the grounds of violating Article 25 of the Constitution and also the right to privacy."

After the Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December 2021, the Karnataka government promulgated an ordinance to the same effect in May 2022.

Subsequently, in a petition filed in the High Court of Karnataka, the Bill was challenged on constitutional grounds. The petitioner, Evangelical Fellowship of India, has contended that the ordinance violates six Articles of the Indian Constitution. Archbishop Peter Machado said that the same challenge will now be extended to the Act.