'Anti-Conversion Act Will Allow Religious Policing': Bengaluru Archbishop

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado.
(Image: Arnica Kala\The Quint)
The Karnataka Protection of Right to Religious Freedom Act-2021, which was passed in the state's Legislative Council on Thursday, 15 September, is set to be legally challenged. Speaking to The Quint, Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, said, "Christian groups have already challenged the ordinance that has made this a law. Now, we will challenge the entire Act on the grounds of violating Article 25 of the Constitution and also the right to privacy."
After the Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December 2021, the Karnataka government promulgated an ordinance to the same effect in May 2022.
Subsequently, in a petition filed in the High Court of Karnataka, the Bill was challenged on constitutional grounds. The petitioner, Evangelical Fellowship of India, has contended that the ordinance violates six Articles of the Indian Constitution. Archbishop Peter Machado said that the same challenge will now be extended to the Act.
When the Bill was tabled in the state's Council, the government had accused some religious groups of alluring marginalised groups to their religions. It was argued by the government that the rights of individuals who fall under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes list were violated by "fraudulent conversions."
Archbishop Peter Machado, however, said:
The Act does not allow minorities to preach, profess, and propagate their religion, a right ensured under Article 25 of the Constitution, the archbishop reiterated.
As the Act criminalises 'allurement,' leaders of the Christian community have been anxious about possible restrictions that could be imposed on their charitable institutions.
The Act also restricts people's right to freedom of marriage. "The Act criminalises conversion after marriage. This restricts the rights of women to choose their life partners and their religion," the archbishop said.
As per the Act, individuals who wish to convert to any religion will have to notify the state of the same. These declarations will have to be sent to institutions ranging from the revenue department to the magistrate court.
As per the Act, anyone can complain against 'forceful' religious conversions, giving vigilantes a free hand to target religious minorities.
"There were attacks on small churches which function out of small rooms and halls because of financial constraints. There were attacks even on established churches, with some fringe elements accusing these institutions of indulging in the propagation of religion," the archbishop alleged.
According to the archbishop, the Act could facilitate "moral and religious policing" by fringe elements. "The fringe groups will have a free hand and the Christian community is very worried about holding even religious congregations," the archbishop said.
