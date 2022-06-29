Amid Backlash, Karnataka Govt Orders Eight Changes to Revised Textbooks

The list showed that several lessons by Dalit as well as progressive, reformist writers, on topics like communalism, caste, gender equality, and social justice, were dropped. Chapters on reforms such as the eradication of untouchability, gender discrimination, and child trafficking were also removed. The revision also included the removal of significant lessons on Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Jawaharlal Nehru, besides the introduction of lessons on RSS ideologues Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and KB Hedgewar.

Opposition to the revised textbooks came from various quarters including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai questioning the removal of the photograph of Kuvempu and sections on the social reformer Basavanna. He also questioned the decision to remove a line that credited Ambedkar as the architect of the Indian Constitution, as well as the removal of sections on the services of Siddaganga Mutt (of Lingayats) and the Adi Chunchungiri Mutt (of Vokkaligas), and on regional saints like Akka (Mahadevi), Kanaka (Dasa), Purandara (Dasa) and Sharif (Sishunalla).

Now, the state's education department has ratified eight changes to the newly revised textbooks, mostly in response to the opposition raised by Deve Gowda in his letter to the chief minister. The Karnataka Textbook Society will distribute the corrected portions in the form of a free booklet in all schools.