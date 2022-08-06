27 Sentenced to Life in Tamil Nadu's Kachanatham Triple Caste Murder Case

As The Wire report points out, the village consisted of 36 families, only one of them belonged to the Agamudiyar community. Despite this they Agamudiyar family had repeatedly practised discrimination against the remaining 35 Dalit families.

Some villagers had pointed out to The Wire then, that casteist mindset of the Agamudiyar’s had been unable to accept that there were graduates, policemen, government employees – all signs of economic mobility –among the Dalit villagers.

Prabhakar, the son of one of the three murdered men, Arumugam, was whom Suman and Arunkumar had abused about the phone call. Prabhakar is a soldier, who was home then for his upcoming wedding.

He’d lodged a police complaint following the abuse and physical assault on 26 May, but the police had turned a blind eye, he’d alleged at the time. It further came to light that on the night of the attack, Arumugam had been targeted instead, since Prabhakar had not been there that night.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)