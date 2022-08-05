Kids Boycott Midday Meal Cooked by Dalit in Gujarat, Officials Say No Caste Bias

As many as 147 students from Other Backward Caste (OBC) communities, such as Koli, Bharwad, Thakor, and Gadhvi have not been eating the midday meal (MDM) being served at a school in Gujarat's Morbi since 16 June, allegedly because a Dalit woman was given the job of cooking the same, which has upset the parents of the students.

In light of the controversy that has begun since, officials from the education and revenue departments held a meeting with parents and teachers in Morbi district on Thursday, 4 August.

After media reports on the issue, a team comprising two education inspectors of Morbi taluk and deputy mamlatdar of MDM in Morbi visited the school, The Indian Express reported.

Bharat Vidja, incharge district primary education officer (DPEO) of Morbi, said, "The district collector also sent a deputy mamlatdar. The team held a meeting with teachers and parents in the presence of the MDM contractor and submitted a report."