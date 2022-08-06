14-Yr-Old Dalit Boy Died After Being Attacked by Upper Caste Men, Alleges Family

A 14-year-old Dalit boy died in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi after he was allegedly beaten by upper caste men for stealing mangoes and rice, his family claimed on Friday, 5 August. However, police said the boy died of illness and no injury marks were found on his body in the post-mortem report.

Following a complaint by the deceased boy's father, police said they have lodged an FIR against four persons in connection with the matter and initiated investigation.

Papu Ram, the father of deceased Vijay Kumar Gautam, in his complaint alleged that his son went to the shop one Guddu Singh a few days ago.