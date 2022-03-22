Dalit Woman in Tamil Nadu Filmed, Blackmailed, Raped for Months by Gang

Incidentally, the woman had asked her neighbour, a man named Madaswamy (37), to help her get out of the situation. The police, however, said that he too had used the video to threaten and sexually assault her.

Based on the woman's complaint filed on Sunday, March 20, an FIR was registered the same day under Sections 376(2)(n) (rape), 354(c) (voyeurism), 354(D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with 66(e) (violation of privacy) of Information Technology (IT) Act and 3(1)(w)(1) (punishment for offences atrocities), 3(2)(v) (punishment for offences atrocities) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST (POA)) Act against eight persons – Hariharan, Madasamy (37), Praveen (22), Junaith Ahmed (27), one 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and one 15-year-old boy.

All eight have been arrested and further investigation is underway. Junaith Ahmed is a DMK party functionary. The police are also trying to find if these people are involved in other similar crimes.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)