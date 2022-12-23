2023 Karnataka Elections: Will JD(S)' Outreach Make it Kingmaker Once Again?

The Janata Dal (Secular) kickstarted the Pancharatna Yatra, a road campaign across the Old Mysuru region from Mulabagilu in Kolar district in the third week on November. The campaign which has completed its 35th day now, is witnessing a huge turn out in the southern region of the state.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has claimed that the Pancharatna Yatra will disturb the voter base of Congress in the Old Mysuru region. Referring to the recent claims made by BJP over Jamia Masjid in Srirangapattana, the former chief minister claimed that the JD(S) will gain despite "the BJP's attempts to polarise".