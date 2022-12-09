BJP vs BJP: Border Dispute Between Karnataka, Maharashtra May Benefit JD(S)

The big picture: The dispute is five decades old. Successive Maharashtra governments have demanded, since 1973, that 864 villages in Karnataka be merged with Maharashtra because the majority of their residents speak Marathi.

How is Karnataka BJP looking at the border dispute?

The BJP in Karnataka wants the state election to be fought over familiar tropes including a demand for Uniform Civil Code. It does not want to get into a tiff with Maharashtra BJP, which is in a ruling alliance with the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction.

What BJP sources say: It is better if the border dispute "remains buried till the finish of the 2023 state elections as the issue is now under the ambit of the Supreme Court."

In Belagavi too, some right-wing Hindutva groups, including Hindu Jagaran Vedike of the RSS, would like the election to be centred around "Hindu unity," instead of the border issue.