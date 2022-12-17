SC Can Intervene, But Can it Resolve The Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute?

Headline 1: Not an inch of land will be given away, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Headline 2: 'Karnataka CM's move to lay a claim on Jath tehsil in Maharashtra's Sangli sparks political controversy'

Headline 2: '40 Maharashtra villages seek to merge with Karnataka'

If one Googles the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, several such headlines pop-up from the last few weeks. The dispute has lasted for 66 years, ever since the Mysore state (now Karnataka) was carved out from the Bombay state in 1956.

With no headway politically, Maharashtra took the matter to the Supreme Court in 2004, with the case not having moved forward since. Following recent verbal spats between chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai as the dispute resurged, Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in and asked both states to not pursue the matter till the "Supreme Court resolves it."