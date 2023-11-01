‘Rock-Solid Patriotism’: Coursemates on 8 Navy Veterans on Death Row in Qatar

“These are honest, above-board gentlemen who worked with the same zeal and commitment in Indian Navy service as in their selected fields post-retirement," former navy test pilot and columnist KP Sanjeev Kumar wrote in a blog recently.
(Photo: The Quint)
“These are honest, above-board gentlemen who worked with the same zeal and commitment in Indian Navy service as in their selected fields post-retirement,” former navy test pilot and columnist Commander (Retd) KP Sanjeev Kumar noted – a few days after Qatar sentenced eight Indian ex-servicemen to death over an alleged “espionage” charge.
The Court of First Instance in Qatar passed a verdict of the death penalty to the eight men, who worked with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, on Thursday, 26 October – more than a year after they were arrested in August 2022.
The accused have been identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.
As they continue to remain in Qatar prison – awaiting legal or diplomatic relief – The Quint tells you more about these eight men.
Commander Sanjeev Gupta was commonly referred to as “Chote” or “Don” by his peers. KP Sanjeev Kumar, who knew him personally, wrote that Cdr Gupta’s “small frame hides an outsized heart and rock-solid patriotism while his ever-helpful nature earned him the latter epithet".
He belonged to the first course of the Indian Navy’s then-freshly introduced 10+2(Executive) Scheme, which granted the navy exclusive parallel access to the National Defence Academy (NDA).
He added that Gupta’s peers and subordinates will “recount numerous anecdotes where his ‘dildaar’ and ‘can-do’ attitude saved the day.”
Another ex-serviceman, and KP Sanjeev Kumar’s coursemate, Cdr Amit Nagpal, is among those incarcerated in Qatar. Cheerfully called “Naggy” by his coursemates and peers, Kumar described Cdr Nagpal as “a quintessential gentleman – a man of few words and impeccable character…”
“A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he knows the value of ‘indiscretion and ‘radio silence’ better than most. Always professional, meticulous and ‘officer-like’ to a fault…”
Amit Nagpal’s brother Vikas Nagpal started a signature campaign to seek public support for the release of all the eight veterans.
Meanwhile, KP Sanjeev Kumar wrote about Commander Sanjeev Gupta & Commander Amit Nagpal that he could "sign a character certificate for these two officers with my eyes closed."
"So can multitude of naval officials who have known or worked with these eight veterans, including sailor Ragesh,” he added.
Purnendu Tiwari served as the managing director of Dahra and was conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest honour for NRIs/Persons of Indian Origin, four years ago by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Tiwari was the first from the Indian Armed Forces officer to be awarded this.
Tiwari had an "illustrious career" in the navy where he commanded multiple warships. A navigation specialist, Tiwari commanded INS Magar and was the fleet navigating officer of the Navy’s Eastern Fleet. He has also served on Rajput class destroyers, an individual close to Tiwari told The Quint.
After retirement, he trained Singapore naval personnel before moving to Qatar. Prior to his arrest last year, he was training personnel from the Qatari Navy.
“We couldn’t come to terms with what we heard as my brother, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, who happens to be a decorated naval veteran has done no wrong and is innocent. We plead to our Prime Minister to intervene and bring back our officers,’’ Tiwari's sister Meetu Bhargava told The New Indian Express.
Captain Navtej Singh Gill (retd) hailed from Chandigarh and had an impressive military record until he decided to leave the Navy before completing his service.
Having been commissioned in January 1987, he was honoured with the President’s Gold Medal for being the top cadet during his pre-commission training. He later served as an instructor at the esteemed Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, The Quint has learnt.
Reports suggest that after dedicating 20-22 years to his service, he chose early retirement and subsequently pursued a career in the private sector.
K Kalyan Chakravarthy, brother in-law of Commander Sugunakar Pakala, told The New Indian Express that 54-year-old Sugunakar retired in 2013 after serving 25 years in the Indian Navy.
Chakravarthy said that family members made a strong plea to the Prime Minister to help in getting the former Navy men back to the country. He also urged the government to step up its efforts in this direction.
An engineering officer in the Navy, Pakala had received a commendation from the Commander-in-chief.
Captain Saurabh Vashisht, an engineering officer in the Navy, received commendations from the Naval Commander-in-chief on two occasions. He has completed courses at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, similar to many of the accused, and also attended the College of Defence Management at Secunderabad.
The parents of the former naval officer live in Dehradun and were one of the several family members who met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on Monday, 31 October.
Vashisht’s neighbour, Mahesh Pandey, told The Times of India that that his mother is a heart patient and when she was hospitalised two years ago, Captain Vashisht came to visit her.
"He had told me then that he would ensure that some youths from Dehradun get jobs in his company in Qatar. All allegations against him and other naval officers are baseless and we are confident that the government will ensure their safe return," Pandey stated.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Captain BK Verma was a navigation specialist and had served aboard a Godavari class ship. He was also a topper in the Staff College course at Wellington. Both he and his wife share a military background.
Meanwhile, the report added that Sailor Ragesh is the only non-commissioned officer out of the eight.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)