Qatar Releases 8 Indian Navy Veterans Imprisoned Over Alleged Spying Charges

Eight Indian Navy veterans imprisoned in Qatar over alleged spying charges have been released, the Centre said early on Monday, 12 February.

Seven of the eight veterans are already back in India following their 18-month incarceration in Qatar.

"The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals," the Union Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)