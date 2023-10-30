'Will Make All Efforts': Jaishankar to Kin of Ex-Navy Men on Death Row in Qatar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, 30 October, said that he met with the families of the eight Indian Navy veterans who have been sentenced to death in Qatar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said that the "government attaches the highest importance to the case."

"Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that [the] government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," Jaishankar tweeted.