No, Qatar Did Not Threaten To Cut Off World’s Gas Supply in Support of Gaza

The title and description of the video mentioned that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani talked about Palestinian refugees at the 17th Doha Forum.

When translated, we found that the Emir said, "The refugee crisis is the result of regional conflicts, civil wars, and displacement operations based on racial, ethnic, sectarian, or other backgrounds. Some of them go back decades, such as the displacement of Palestinian refugees in 1948 in the Palestinian Nakba, which is mentioned these days."

He then says that it was, therefore, "correct to say that the Palestinian issue began as the issue of a people uprooted from their lands. Their land and displacement from this homeland, including what is relatively recent, such as the case of Iraqi immigrants fleeing the siege."