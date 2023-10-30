Exclusive: ‘No Israel Angle’ in Case of 8 Ex-Indian Navy Men on Qatar Death Row

A source aware of the details of the court proceedings disputed the claims that the alleged "espionage" is related to Israel.
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint)
“There is no Israel angle... media reports that claim so are factually incorrect,” sources close to the family of the eight former Indian Navy servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar told The Quint under the condition of anonymity.
The Court of First Instance in Qatar passed a verdict of the death penalty to the eight men, who used to work with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services on Thursday, 26 October – more than a year after they were arrested in August 2022 under charges of "espionage". The company’s CEO, an Oman national, was also detained and subsequently released on bail, unlike the ex-Indian navy officers.
Both before and after the court’s judgment, several media reports stated that the charges against the men originated from them “reportedly spying for Israel.”
However, a source aware of the details of the court proceedings disputed the claims that the alleged "espionage" is related to Israel. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they further told The Quint:
Moreover, they emphasised that the men "were only there [in Qatar] as trainers and had no access to any classified information worthy of espionage."
Meanwhile, sources within India's Ministry of External Affairs told The Quint that a statement along the same lines – which rules out any Israel connection – is expected from the ministry’s spokesperson by Tuesday, 31 October.
“Their only job was training, and the company was held in very high regard in Qatar. The Qatar Navy Chief often used to visit their offices and training centres, and Dahra was always commended for their work.”
Commenting on the court proceedings in Qatar, which commenced on 29 March 2023, sources told The Quint, “The trial was wrapped up in five months. However, the judgment has not been made available to any Indian authority.”
As of 5 pm on Monday, 30 October, the embassy has not received the judgment, which is said to contain specific details of the charges against the eight ex-servicemen and further shed light on the court’s proceedings and judgment.
On Monday, 30 October, several family members of the ex-servicemen met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the MEA’s South Block HQ, where Minister of State (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan, Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, and others were present.
Sources told The Quint that during the approximately 1.5 hour-long meeting, EAM Jaishankar offered the Indian government’s "absolute support" and reiterated their belief in the men’s innocence.
A source within the MEA told The Quint, “We are doing all we can to bring our men back home. We know that they are innocent and that the charges against them are unsubstantiated.”
Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on social media platform X and said, “Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families.”
“Underlined that the Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” the post added.
The family members also held a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Qatar, who expressed his shock at the judgment.
On 30 August 2022, eight men, along with two others, were apprehended on undisclosed charges and subsequently placed in solitary confinement.
By 1 October, India’s Ambassador in Doha and Deputy Head of Mission had a meeting with the eight naval veterans.
On 3 October, the first consular access was granted. CEO of Dahra Global, Khamis al-Ajmi, also sought to secure the release of his officials but was himself detained. He remained in solitary confinement for two months before being granted bail.
In 2023:
1 March: The veterans' final bail plea was rejected.
25 March: Charges were officially filed against the eight men.
29 March: The trial, in accordance with Qatari law, commenced.
By 30 May, Dahra Global had ceased its operations in Doha, prompting the return of all former employees, primarily Indians, to their home country.
On 4 August, the arrested men received some relief as they were transferred from solitary confinement to a jail ward, where they were housed with their colleagues, two men per cell.
Finally, on 26 October, the court handed down the death penalty to all eight men.
