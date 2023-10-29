Death Sentence for 8 Ex-Navy Officers: A Litmus Test for India-Qatar Relations

On 26 October, news broke that the eight former Indian naval officers arrested by Qatar in August 2022 on charges of spying for Israel had been sentenced to death.

The accused have been identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

All of them are ex-Indian Navy and were employed by Dahra Global, working on the induction of stealth submarines into the Qatari Navy.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that it was "...deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and is awaiting the detailed judgment."

"We are in touch with the family members and the legal team and we are exploring all legal options," it added.